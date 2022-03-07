Bangabandhu School Cricket tourney starts in Rajshahi

Bangabandhu School Cricket Tournament began here for the second consecutive time amid a colourful arrangement.

Rajshahi Mayor and Chief Patronizer of the tournament AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the tournament at Lalon Shah Open stage with the presence of a large number of cricket fans and other cricket-loving people on Sunday.

A total of 32 schools from different areas in the district, including the city corporation areas are taking part in the tournament.

Matches of the tournament will be held at Sheikh Kamal Stadium of Rajshahi University and at the playground of Shaheed Habibbur Rahman Hall in T-20 format from tomorrow.

Vice chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil and former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team Khaled Masud Pilot were present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton said more talented cricket players are expected to come out from the tournament and they will play in national teams. -BSS











