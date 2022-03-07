

National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament. Bangladesh will take part in the tournament under Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy. This time Bangladesh will also compete the tournament as the favorite.

Ahead of the team's departure, the national team's jersey unveiling and official group photo session was held today (Sunday) at Falcon Hall of Bangladesh Air Force in the city's Tejgaon.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, nswc fawc, psc was present as the chief guest on the occasion while The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited's chairman group captain (retd) Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P) was present as special guest.

Bangladesh will take on hosts Indonesia on March 11 to start their campaign in one of the four matches on the opening day. The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their second match against Oman on March 14 before facing Iran and Singapore respectively on March 15 and 17.

Pool A is comprised of China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

After facing each other once, the top two teams from each five-team pools will play in the semi-finals on March 19 before the final on March 20.

Bangladesh squad:

Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain.

Officials: Mohammad Yousuf (team's manager), Mahbub Morsedul Alom Lebu (assistant coach), Iman Gobinathan (coach), Zahid Hossain Raju (assistant coach) and Mohammad Ali Khan Peyal (umpire). -BSS









The Bangladesh national hockey team will leave for Jakarta today (Monday) night to participate in the Men's AHF Cup scheduled to be held in Indonesia from March 11 to 20.Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament. Bangladesh will take part in the tournament under Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy. This time Bangladesh will also compete the tournament as the favorite.Ahead of the team's departure, the national team's jersey unveiling and official group photo session was held today (Sunday) at Falcon Hall of Bangladesh Air Force in the city's Tejgaon.Bangladesh Hockey Federation's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, nswc fawc, psc was present as the chief guest on the occasion while The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited's chairman group captain (retd) Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P) was present as special guest.Bangladesh will take on hosts Indonesia on March 11 to start their campaign in one of the four matches on the opening day. The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their second match against Oman on March 14 before facing Iran and Singapore respectively on March 15 and 17.Pool A is comprised of China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.After facing each other once, the top two teams from each five-team pools will play in the semi-finals on March 19 before the final on March 20.Bangladesh squad:Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain.Officials: Mohammad Yousuf (team's manager), Mahbub Morsedul Alom Lebu (assistant coach), Iman Gobinathan (coach), Zahid Hossain Raju (assistant coach) and Mohammad Ali Khan Peyal (umpire). -BSS