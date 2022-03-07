Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today

National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today

The Bangladesh national hockey team will leave for Jakarta today (Monday) night to participate in the Men's AHF Cup scheduled to be held in Indonesia from March 11 to 20.
Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament. Bangladesh will take part in the tournament under Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy. This time Bangladesh will also compete the tournament as the favorite.
Ahead of the team's departure, the national team's jersey unveiling and official group photo session was held today (Sunday) at Falcon Hall of Bangladesh Air Force in the city's Tejgaon.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, nswc fawc, psc was present as the chief guest on the occasion while The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited's chairman group captain (retd) Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P) was present as special guest.
Bangladesh will take on hosts Indonesia on March 11 to start their campaign in one of the four matches on the opening day. The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.
Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their second match against Oman on March 14 before facing Iran and Singapore respectively on March 15 and 17.
Pool A is comprised of China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
After facing each other once, the top two teams from each five-team pools will play in the semi-finals on March 19 before the final on March 20.
Bangladesh squad:
Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain.
Officials: Mohammad Yousuf (team's manager), Mahbub Morsedul Alom Lebu (assistant coach), Iman Gobinathan (coach), Zahid Hossain Raju (assistant coach) and Mohammad Ali Khan Peyal (umpire).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jadeja's all-round heroics help India crush Sri Lanka
Sk Russel's fourth consecutive defeat as Baridhara wins
Bangabandhu School Cricket tourney starts in Rajshahi
National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today
Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Uttara FC-Fortis FC match ends goalless in BCL
Tigresses take on Whiteferns today
Solomon King secures Sheikh Jamal's fourth win in BPL


Latest News
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft