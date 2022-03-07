Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:20 PM
Sports

Independence Day Volleyball rolls today

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Sports Reporter

The eight-day long Independence Day Volleyball Competition begins today (Monday) at 3:00 pm at National Volleyball Stadium, Purana Paltan in Dhaka.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will play the Independence Day competition. The Group-A teams are Power Development Board (PDB), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Jail and Bangladesh Navy while the Group-B teams are Titas Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar.
The PDB team was the defending champion while Titas Club was the runner-up. Bangladesh Navy was the third placer.
The group round will be played in a knockout system while the toppers will engage in the semifinals on 12 March while the final and place deciding match on 14 March.
The champion team will be awarded Taka 40,000 while the runner-up team will receive Taka 30,000 and the third placing team will get Taka 20,000. The best players in three categories will be recognised as well.
Walton is the title sponsor of the competition and the estimated budget of the event is Taka 500,000. Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is arranging the competition.
In this regard, a press briefing was held at the National Volleyball Stadium, Dhaka.











