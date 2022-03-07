Uttara FC-Fortis FC match ends goalless in BCL

Uttara Football Club Limited and Fortis Football Club split point when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League football held on Sunday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, both the teams however got several scoring chances in the whole proceeding, but failed to break the deadlock. As a result, both the side teams the field share one point each.

Fortis Football Club were reduced to ten men by the referee as Abdullah was shown red card following his double yellow cards. -BSS













