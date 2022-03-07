

Tigresses take on Whiteferns today

The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Tigresses slip the win in their maiden World Cup match on Saturday against South Africa. Wrapping up Proteas on 207, Bangladesh failed to chase and conceded a 32-run defeat although girls in Red and Green did well with the bat in the warm-ups.

Hosts on the contrary, conceded a three-run defeat against West Indies in the inaugural match of the tournament.

Bangladesh batters need to stand out against mighty New Zealand since the Whiteferns are one of the stronger batting sides in the world now. Among top order batters including captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, Sharmin Akther Supta, Fargana Haque Pinki and Shamima Sultana need to play at least couple of big knock to post a good total on the board so that their bowlers can get a strong willow to fight against batters like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite.

Experienced and skilled performers like Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni can be game changers for Bangladesh while FarihaTrishna, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin, Jahanara Alam and Lata Mondal are the proven bowlers.

Home divas are even stronger in bowling attack as well combining players like Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas alongside the skipper herself and Amelia.

One of the title claimants New Zealand are the favourites today though Bangladesh are breathing on their shoulder in terms of ranking positions. Kiwi nationals are on five in the ODI rankings and Bangladesh are on six.

Tigresses however, will take on Pakistan on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.







ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022Bangladesh Women's Cricket team will engage with New Zealand today in the 6th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.Tigresses slip the win in their maiden World Cup match on Saturday against South Africa. Wrapping up Proteas on 207, Bangladesh failed to chase and conceded a 32-run defeat although girls in Red and Green did well with the bat in the warm-ups.Hosts on the contrary, conceded a three-run defeat against West Indies in the inaugural match of the tournament.Bangladesh batters need to stand out against mighty New Zealand since the Whiteferns are one of the stronger batting sides in the world now. Among top order batters including captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, Sharmin Akther Supta, Fargana Haque Pinki and Shamima Sultana need to play at least couple of big knock to post a good total on the board so that their bowlers can get a strong willow to fight against batters like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite.Experienced and skilled performers like Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni can be game changers for Bangladesh while FarihaTrishna, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin, Jahanara Alam and Lata Mondal are the proven bowlers.Home divas are even stronger in bowling attack as well combining players like Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Fran Jonas alongside the skipper herself and Amelia.One of the title claimants New Zealand are the favourites today though Bangladesh are breathing on their shoulder in terms of ranking positions. Kiwi nationals are on five in the ODI rankings and Bangladesh are on six.Tigresses however, will take on Pakistan on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.