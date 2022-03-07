Solomon King secures Sheikh Jamal's fourth win in BPL

Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Gambian forward Solomon King Kanform scored a brace as Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded their fourth win in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football beating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 2-1 goals held on Sunday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
With the day's victory, Sheikh Jamal DC raised their tally to 15 points from seven matches while Chittagong Abahanai Limited remained at their previous credit of 12 points playing the same number of matches.
Sheikh Jamal went attacks early and got reap when Solomon King scored the first goal in the 29th minute and after the breather he doubled Sheikh Jamal's lead scoring his second goal in the 68th minute of the match.    
Nigerian forward Peter Ebimobowei pulled one back scoring a lone goal for the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 83rd minute of the match.
After reducing the margin, the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited got back their rhythm a little bit and tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club clearly dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Chittagong Abahani Limited offered some resistance in the second half, but they could not fight back in the remaining proceeding.
Monday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Shaheed Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Bothe matches kick off at 3.30 pm.     -BSS


