

McDermott appointed Bangladesh Fielding Coach

McDermott, 41, has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008. His present contract will run up to the end of November 2023.

He will succeed local Coach Rajin Saleh, who worked with the team during home series against Afghanistan. Poor fielding display of Bangladesh during the series, specially nine catch drops in the last T20i match compelled BCB to think otherwise and appointed McDermott immediately.

After Ryan Cook's departure as fielding coach, BCB took time in appointing the fielding coach for the national side and appointed local master Mizanur Rahman as their interim fielding coach for the home series against Pakistan before Saleh took over.

McDermott however, will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week.

He brings over two decades of coaching experience. He was the Sri Lanka team's fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side's head coach. He also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, he has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.





