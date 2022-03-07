Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

McDermott appointed Bangladesh Fielding Coach

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Sports Reporter

McDermott appointed Bangladesh Fielding Coach

McDermott appointed Bangladesh Fielding Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Australia origin Shane McDermott as the National Team's Fielding Coach, the BCB confirms by a media release on Sunday.
McDermott, 41, has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008. His present contract will run up to the end of November 2023.
He will succeed local Coach Rajin Saleh, who worked with the team during home series against Afghanistan. Poor fielding display of Bangladesh during the series, specially nine catch drops in the last T20i match compelled BCB to think otherwise and appointed McDermott immediately.
After Ryan Cook's departure as fielding coach, BCB took time in appointing the fielding coach for the national side and appointed local master Mizanur Rahman as their interim fielding coach for the home series against Pakistan before Saleh took over.
McDermott however, will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week.  
He brings over two decades of coaching experience. He was the Sri Lanka team's fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side's head coach. He also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, he has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jadeja's all-round heroics help India crush Sri Lanka
Sk Russel's fourth consecutive defeat as Baridhara wins
Bangabandhu School Cricket tourney starts in Rajshahi
National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today
Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Uttara FC-Fortis FC match ends goalless in BCL
Tigresses take on Whiteferns today
Solomon King secures Sheikh Jamal's fourth win in BPL


Latest News
Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, 3 others cities
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft