Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:20 PM
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Kushtia Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held recently, says a press release.
The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest. He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with less interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection.
Besides this he also urged to achieve 100pc of all targets to make every branch profitable. He gave emphasis to recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank.
The Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh delivered speech as special guest.  The General Manager of Khushtia Division Md. Abul Kalam Azad presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.



