

Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer

Keeping International Women's Day 2022 in mind, Fresh Tissue will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign with free breast screening activity along with a doctor and a sonologist in different districts of Bangladesh from a mobile clinic. Based on the online pre-registration, a limited number of free breast screening activities will be conducted during the specific day at the particular location of the specific district.

On Sunday, March 06, 2022, the 'Fresh Bangladesh' campaign was officially launched at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka. Renowned media personality and social activist Shampa Reza, who has been raising awareness on breast cancer in Bangladesh for a long time now- was present there as the honorable advisor of the campaign. Dr. Sharmin Akter Sumi - a breast cancer survivor and a specialist doctor,was present as a special guest. Md. Yeasin Mollah- Senior DGM (Sales), Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills Limited; Shafiur Rahman, Honorable Advisor (MGI) andKazi Md. Mohiuddin - Senior General Manager (Brand), MGI,were also present at the inauguration ceremony of 'Fresh Bangladesh'.

After the 'Fresh Bangladesh' campaign official launch, the mobile clinic (caravan) based free breast screening activity was inaugurated by renowned media personality and social activist Shampa Reza.







According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, every year approximately 2.1 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer around the world and in Bangladesh, it is more than 15 thousand. However, if detected at the early stage, lives can be saved with proper treatment which needs awareness. And for that, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) brand Fresh Tissue has initiated a nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign- 'Fresh Bangladesh', says a press release.Keeping International Women's Day 2022 in mind, Fresh Tissue will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign with free breast screening activity along with a doctor and a sonologist in different districts of Bangladesh from a mobile clinic. Based on the online pre-registration, a limited number of free breast screening activities will be conducted during the specific day at the particular location of the specific district.On Sunday, March 06, 2022, the 'Fresh Bangladesh' campaign was officially launched at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka. Renowned media personality and social activist Shampa Reza, who has been raising awareness on breast cancer in Bangladesh for a long time now- was present there as the honorable advisor of the campaign. Dr. Sharmin Akter Sumi - a breast cancer survivor and a specialist doctor,was present as a special guest. Md. Yeasin Mollah- Senior DGM (Sales), Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills Limited; Shafiur Rahman, Honorable Advisor (MGI) andKazi Md. Mohiuddin - Senior General Manager (Brand), MGI,were also present at the inauguration ceremony of 'Fresh Bangladesh'.After the 'Fresh Bangladesh' campaign official launch, the mobile clinic (caravan) based free breast screening activity was inaugurated by renowned media personality and social activist Shampa Reza.