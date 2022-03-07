Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree

Stocks fell for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small investors continued their selling spree sliding the indices on both the bourses of the country - the Dhaka Stock Exchan ge (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The DSEX, the benchmark index of theDSE, dropped 57 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 6,638 at the close of the trading. In the last three days, the index dropped 115 points, the lowest since December 26 last year when it was 6,629.

Turnover on the DSE however, rose by 1.0 per cent to Tk 655 crore. Beximco Ltd was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 70 crore changing hands followed by Fortune Shoes British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Sonali Paper and Board Mills.

First Prime Finance Mutual Fund topped the gainers' list that rose 9.87 per cent followed by BD Thai Food, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, RN Spinning Mills, and Jute Spinners. Shurwid Industries shed mostly that dropped 7.19 per cent followed by Sunlife Insurance, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Prime Insurance, and Bangladesh General Insurance.

On the port city bourse CSE, the main index CASPI eroded 127 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 19,444. Among 274 stocks traded, 85 stocks rose, 158 fell and 31 remained unchanged.





