War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices

For three months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a spike in the prices of wheat. Now, traders are worried that rates will continue to rise on potential disruptions to global wheat supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two warring countries produce around 14 percent of the world's wheat and account for almost a third of global wheat exports. Wheat from Ukraine travels to Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh, and many other countries.

Fighting has closed Ukraine's ports and threatened farms in ke country's east. Russian supplies of wheat are also restricted, as widespread sanctions limit the ability for Russia to sell its products.

If Russia and Ukraine are excluded, other major exporters account for 16 percent of global stocks or enough wheat to feed the world for less than three weeks, according to a Reuters report.

Wheat prices hit a 14-year high on Mar 3 as importers scrambled for supplies following the closure of ports in Ukraine and disruption to supplies from Russia.

According to a report from the Trade Commission of Bangladesh (TCB), the retail price of atta (whole wheat flour) was Tk 45 per kg this month, while maida (refined flour) was Tk 58 per kg. A month ago the price of atta was the same, but the price of maida was Tk 55 per kg.

A year ago, the price of atta was Tk 35 per kg, while the price of maida was Tk 45. This means the price of atta has risen 25 percent in the space of 12 months while the price of maida is up 29.41 percent.

Officials at one of the world's leading wheat importers and manufacturers of atta and maida believe Russia's attack on Ukraine will hit the wheat market hard and cause the price of maida to spiral further, atta may be affected as well.

"A few months ago, the price of wheat on the world market was $320 per tonne," says Biswajit Saha, general manager of City Group, a major supplier of consumer goods. "Since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, the price has skyrocketed to $520 per tonne. In a few days, the wheat arriving in Bangladesh will be priced at $500 per tonne."

Saha believes there is no alternative to hiking the price of atta and maida in response to the volatility in the global market. "There won't be much demand for atta and maida after that. People will switch to rice. You can't sell atta and maida at such exorbitant prices."

But the price of wheat on the global market had begun to rise even before Russia invaded Ukraine. Mill owners say that fears of war between the two countries, both of whom are major wheat exporters, caused the price of wheat to jump almost 60 percent in the past three months. bdnews24.com





