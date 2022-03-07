Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

March 6: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh Shahriar Alam has announced the launch of a direct flight line between Egypt and Bangladesh next month after agreeing with the Egyptian government to develop economic relations.
The minister expressed his hope that the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) will submit a memorandum to the Egyptian government to establish a joint chamber of commerce between businessmen in the two countries to advance trade and economic relations.
Alam's remarks came during his meeting with Ibrahim Al-Araby, the Chairperson of FEDCOC and the African Federation of Chambers of Commerce, in Cairo on Friday.
Furthermore, Alam said that his country is in discussions with Egypt regarding the signing of a free trade agreement to cancel customs tariffs, which will foster bilateral trade.
Alam added that his country has adopted a comprehensive economic development strategy over the past 12 years, during which it has been able to achieve a growth rate of no less than 6% annually. It has also achieved self-sufficiency in energy production to cover 100% of its population and industrial needs, which contributed to the transformation of his country's economy from relying on agriculture to achieving sustainable development in industrial and commercial activities.
Moreover, Bangladesh contributed to the establishment of 100 free industrial zones on its lands.
On his part, Al-Araby said that intra-regional trade witnessed a decline during the past years, and despite the diversity of the commodity mix of joint trade, it did not rise to the depth of the political and historical relations between the two countries. He added that trade balance between the two countries reached only $132.5m in 2020 - in favour of the Egyptian side - with total exports worth approximately $88m.    Zawya


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division
Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree
War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices
Food prices soar to record high in Feb: UN
‘India’s airlines to report net loss of Rs 26,000 cr this year’
Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April
BGMEA for BD-India cooperation in apparel, textile industries


Latest News
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft