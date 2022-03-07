Products of Realme Tech Life’s brand Dizo in BD Market

Products of Realme Tech life's brand Dizo are in the Bangladesh market now. These products are introduced by Selextra Limited.

Dizo works with smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and lifestyle-based accessories products. Salextra Limited has launched a variety of products in Bangladesh market.

These products include smartwatches, wireless earphones, earbuds, etc. Dizo's four products are available in the country's market at the online shop selextra.com.bd (www.salextra.com.bd/dizo). These products are also available in other shops and online platforms, says a press release.

'Dizo Watch-2' is one of the exclusive smartwatches from the wearable portfolio. It has a bright full touchscreen display of 1.69 inches with premium metal frame. It can be used for up to 10 days on a single charge along with 5 ATM water resistance support. It has special arrangements for health monitoring and 15 sports modes controlled by Dizo Smart App. Besides, users will get one year warranty on it. Classic black and golden pink, both are currently available. You have to spend Tk. 4,699 to buy Dizo Watch-2.

Another attractive product from Dizo brand is Dizo Wireless. The latest technology has been used in this wireless earphone such as Bluetooth version 5.0 and 11.2-mm bass boost driver. As a result, users will not get any kind of noise because of Its noise cancellation system. It will last up to 17 hours continuously on a single charge. It is available in three colors. Its price is Tk. 1,699.

Dizo has also brought up an earbud called Dizo Buds Z. Dizo buds Z comes with in-ear design that blocks out the noise for better music immersion. Environmental noise cancellation algorithm ensures that your bud can hear you clearly on a call even you are in the noisy environment. In addition, it is incorporated with Intelligent touch controls. The weight of the earbud is so light as 3.7 grams. This earbud will run for 16 hours continuously on a single charge. It is available in three colors. Users can buy it at Tk. 2,899. Dizo has another unique product called 'Dizo Go-Pods'. Buyers will be able to buy it at Tk. 4,699.









