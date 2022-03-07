Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Reform in VAT audit system, automation may encourage taxpayers

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem (middle) and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin (3rd from right) along with other guests attend an ICMAB sponsored workshop as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem (middle) and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin (3rd from right) along with other guests attend an ICMAB sponsored workshop as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

An effective VAT audit system based on integrated audited accounts may be introduced where Certified Management Accountant (CMAs) can play a vital role as a catalyst to the taxman.
A comprehensive reform of the value-added tax (VAT) regime and automation can facilitate it for both taxpayers and businesses.
 Speakers said this at the concluding ceremony of the two-day workshop styled 'VAT Compliances: Role of CMAs' hosted by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) late on Saturday (5 March evening) at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium.
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem attended the event as chief guest and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin as special guest. ICMAB president Md Mamunur Rashid, and seminar and conference committee chairman AKM Delwer Hussain, among others, spoke there. ICMAB council member and past president Abu Sayed Md Shaykhul Islam presented a theme paper of the event.
ICMAB President said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He requested the honorable guests to create more scope for the CMA professionals in relevant fields so that they can give their effort for the development of this country.
He emphasized to add Cost of Goods Sold statement with company return after getting certification from Cost and Management Accountants. As a result the revenue of the NBR will be increased. He mentioned that Bangladesh is now emerging country to invest in South Asia. In that case, the VAT law and regulations should be business friendly.
 NBR Chairman says ensuring compliance of the corporations is essential for better operations of businesses and VAT collection. Widening tax net is also a must for easing tax burden, he adds. The government has taken initiative to bring the entire VAT system under automation to prevent VAT evasion and ensure greater transparency and accountability.
FBCCI President suggests that the government pay attention to businesses so that they can cooperate with the taxman.
Three technical papers were presented at the workshop. ICMAB treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury and Mallik Intaqab Ahsan presented a paper on 'VAT and VAT Accounting' in the first technical session. Faruque Sikder presented a paper on 'VAT and Accounts Automation' while customs additional commissioner Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin on 'VAT Reforms' in the second and third technical sessions respectively.
Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council (FRC); Syed Musfequr Rahman, Commissioner, Customs, Excise and VAT, NBR; Dr. Md. Abdur Rouf, DG, Customs Intelligence and Investigation, National Board of Revenue Chaired different sessions. Mr. Md. Mashiur Rahaman ACMA, Joint Commissioner, NBR; Mr. Fahmid Wasik Ali FCMA; Mr. Md. Shafiqul Alam FCMA attended different technical sessions as Commentators. Among others ICMAB Vice-President Md. Munirul Islam and Secretary Mr. A. K. M. Kamruzzaman attended the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division
Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree
War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices
Food prices soar to record high in Feb: UN
‘India’s airlines to report net loss of Rs 26,000 cr this year’
Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April
BGMEA for BD-India cooperation in apparel, textile industries


Latest News
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft