Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russian shops to limit food sales to counter black market

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MOSCOW, March 6: Retailers in Russia will limit sales of essential foodstuffs to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability, the government said Sunday, as sanctions imposed over Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine began to bite.
The trade and industry ministry over the weekend said there had been cases where essential foodstuffs had been purchased "in a volume clearly larger than necessary for private consumption (up to several tons) for subsequent resale".
Trade organisations representing retailers had proposed retailers be allowed to limit the volume of specific goods sold to individuals at any one time, the ministry's statement said.
"The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture supported the initiative of trade organizations," the release said, noting that the organizations themselves would work out the policy.
Essential goods, whose prices are subject to state controls, include bread, rice, flour, eggs and selected meats and dairy products among others.  
Moscow has been hit with a damaging package of financial and cultural penalties by Western countries since the Kremlin initiated what it has called "a special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division
Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree
War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices
Food prices soar to record high in Feb: UN
‘India’s airlines to report net loss of Rs 26,000 cr this year’
Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April
BGMEA for BD-India cooperation in apparel, textile industries


Latest News
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft