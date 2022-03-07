Walton launches 14th Digital Campaign with big cashback



Walton senior officials pose for a photo at the launching of 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-14' declaration programme, at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently.

Under the new season of the campaign, customers might get sure cashback of up to Tk. 10 lakh or crores of free products purchasing Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, fan and rice cooker.

The benefits are available at all Walton plaza, showrooms or online platform 'E-plaza' from 1 March 2022 till further notice, says a press release..

Walton is conducting the countrywide digital campaigns to provide faster and best after-sales service to customers through online automation.

The declaration of Digital Campaign Season-14 and lucrative customer benefits were made at a programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Tanvir Rahman, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Executive Director Tanvir Anjum, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan, Brand Research and Development wing's in-charge Didarul Alam Khan were among others present at the event.

Speakers at the function said that the Digital Registration of the product is being done while customers purchase them from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or E-plaza across the country. The customers are notified about the amount of the cashback or free product through SMS to their cell phone numbers they provided. Customers will get sure cashbacks of up to Tk. 10 lakh or have a chance to get crores of free products that include Walton brand refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, mobile phone, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker, fan, iron, LED bulb, extension socket etc.

Authorities said, through Digital Campaign, detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if they lose the warranty card. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.









