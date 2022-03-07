Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
TVS Motor launches new 125cc bike

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Desk

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, announced the launch of the feature-rich offering TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for the aspirational young customers in Bangladesh at a occasion on Sunday, says a press release.
The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer,3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
Speaking on the occasion, H G Rahul Nayak,Head of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said,"We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh.  There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country.  For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology.  I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."
J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, "The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception.  Bangladesh's Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor's power-packed, stylish and the true 'Wicked Ride' - the TVS Raider."


