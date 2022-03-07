Summit Port begins handling of imported Indian raw cotton



Break-bulk raw cotton imported from India being unloaded received at SAPL Muktarpur Terminal.

"This new service by SAPL Muktarpur Terminal comes at a time when the Bangladeshi raw cotton importers who are finding it challenging to import from traditional sources such as Central Asia, Brazil, USA and West Africa due to the disruption in global supply-chain, unavailability of containers and historically high freight-rates. As a result, the market demand of raw cotton from India has increased tremendously in the last few years. We are supporting the industries by providing alternate and environmentally sustainable sourcing while avoiding regular congestion at the land ports", said Jowher Rizvi, Managing Director of Summit Alliance Port.

In 2021, Bangladesh imported 8.5 million MT cotton bales weighing approximately 1.85 million MT and this figure is projected to cross 9 million MT bales in the current year due to the strong rise in demand for yarn and fabrics from the local RMG exporters. The inland river route from Kolkata to Muktarpur provides an unparalleled safe passage for the raw cotton cargo throughout the year that is a guaranteed and time-bound option which is not possible on the traditional sea route for container shipments or via land ports.





