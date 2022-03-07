Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Summit Port begins handling of imported Indian raw cotton

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Desk

Break-bulk raw cotton imported from India being unloaded received at SAPL Muktarpur Terminal.

Break-bulk raw cotton imported from India being unloaded received at SAPL Muktarpur Terminal.

Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL) with its cost-effective service of facilitating Bangladesh's spinning mills and ultimately the RMG sectors by providing a much-needed alternative logistics solution for their vital industrial raw material i.e. break-bulk raw cotton from India, according to a statement.
"This new service by SAPL Muktarpur Terminal comes at a time when the Bangladeshi raw cotton importers who are finding it challenging to import from traditional sources such as Central Asia, Brazil, USA and West Africa due to the disruption in global supply-chain, unavailability of containers and historically high freight-rates. As a result, the market demand of raw cotton from India has increased tremendously in the last few years. We are supporting the industries by providing alternate and environmentally sustainable sourcing while avoiding regular congestion at the land ports", said Jowher Rizvi, Managing Director of Summit Alliance Port.
In 2021, Bangladesh imported 8.5 million MT cotton bales weighing approximately 1.85 million MT and this figure is projected to cross 9 million MT bales in the current year due to the strong rise in demand for yarn and fabrics from the local RMG exporters. The inland river route from Kolkata to Muktarpur provides an unparalleled safe passage for the raw cotton cargo throughout the year that is a guaranteed and time-bound option which is not possible on the traditional sea route for container shipments or via land ports.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division
Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree
War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices
Food prices soar to record high in Feb: UN
‘India’s airlines to report net loss of Rs 26,000 cr this year’
Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April
BGMEA for BD-India cooperation in apparel, textile industries


Latest News
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft