‘BD to be self-reliant in jute seed within 3 years’



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday. photo : BSS

"We hope that the country will be self reliant in jute seed production by next three years and then country will no need to import jute seed from India," he said while addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. Dr Razzaque said his ministry has formulated a roadmap as the country will never be dependent on other countries for jute seed as Jute seed is usually being produced in India on the infertile land and then export to our country.

Even our local farmers are not interested to cultivate jute seed compare to other crops, he said, adding that "But our scientists of Jute Research Institute have developed jute variety which is comparatively better than India.

BSS adds: The government has been relentless working to make the newly innovated jute seed popular among the farmers, he told the function adding that "We will no more to import jute seed from India when our newly innovated jute variety would become popular".

Talking about the jute industry, the ruling party leader said the jute industry was on the verge of destruction when the BNP-Jammat alliance government was in power, saying that the jute production was only 10 lakh tonnes in 2005-06 fiscal year.

During last 12 years, Dr Razzaque said country's jute production has increased to nearly double by producing nearly 17 lakh tonnes under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chaired by Textiles and Jute secretary M Abdur Rauf, the function was also addressed by Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi as special guest.

Director General of the Department of Jute M Ataur Rahman gave the welcome address at the function.



















Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque Sunday said the country will be self reliant in jute seed production within next three years as a roadmap has been formulated to this end."We hope that the country will be self reliant in jute seed production by next three years and then country will no need to import jute seed from India," he said while addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. Dr Razzaque said his ministry has formulated a roadmap as the country will never be dependent on other countries for jute seed as Jute seed is usually being produced in India on the infertile land and then export to our country.Even our local farmers are not interested to cultivate jute seed compare to other crops, he said, adding that "But our scientists of Jute Research Institute have developed jute variety which is comparatively better than India.BSS adds: The government has been relentless working to make the newly innovated jute seed popular among the farmers, he told the function adding that "We will no more to import jute seed from India when our newly innovated jute variety would become popular".Talking about the jute industry, the ruling party leader said the jute industry was on the verge of destruction when the BNP-Jammat alliance government was in power, saying that the jute production was only 10 lakh tonnes in 2005-06 fiscal year.During last 12 years, Dr Razzaque said country's jute production has increased to nearly double by producing nearly 17 lakh tonnes under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Chaired by Textiles and Jute secretary M Abdur Rauf, the function was also addressed by Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi as special guest.Director General of the Department of Jute M Ataur Rahman gave the welcome address at the function.