Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD to be self-reliant in jute seed within 3 years’

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday. photo : BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday. photo : BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque Sunday said the country will be self reliant in jute seed production within next three years as a roadmap has been formulated to this end.
"We hope that the country will be self reliant in jute seed production by next three years and then country will no need to import jute seed from India," he said while addressing a discussion and prize distribution ceremony marking the National Jute Day-2022 as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital. Dr Razzaque said his ministry has formulated a roadmap as the country will never be dependent on other countries for jute seed as Jute seed is usually being produced in India on the infertile land and then export to our country.
Even our local farmers are not interested to cultivate jute seed compare to other crops, he said, adding that "But our scientists of Jute Research Institute have developed jute variety which is comparatively better than India.
BSS adds: The government has been relentless working to make the newly innovated jute seed popular among the farmers, he told the function adding that "We will no more to import jute seed from India when our newly innovated jute variety would become popular".
Talking about the jute industry, the ruling party leader said the jute industry was on the verge of destruction when the BNP-Jammat alliance government was in power, saying that the jute production was only 10 lakh tonnes in 2005-06 fiscal year.
During last 12 years, Dr Razzaque said country's jute production has increased to nearly double by producing nearly 17 lakh tonnes under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Chaired by Textiles and Jute secretary M Abdur Rauf, the function was also addressed by Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastigir Gazi as special guest.  
Director General of the Department of Jute M Ataur Rahman gave the welcome address at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB Holds branch managers’ confc for Kushtia Division
Fresh Tissue launches campaign to raise awareness against breast cancer
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on selling spree
War in Ukraine may drive up wheat flour prices
Food prices soar to record high in Feb: UN
‘India’s airlines to report net loss of Rs 26,000 cr this year’
Bangladesh, Egypt to launch direct flights in April
BGMEA for BD-India cooperation in apparel, textile industries


Latest News
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft