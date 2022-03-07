Video
People throng TCB trucks as sales of 5 essentials begin

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business Correspondent

The government has started month-long sales of essentials in the capital on Sunday ahead of     the upcoming holy Ramadan to distribute commodities at subsidized rates among one crore lower-income people throughout the country.
Under the programme, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell onion, green peas, dates, sugar, lentils and soyabean oil in the capital in two phases- the first phase begins Sunday which will continue till March 24 and the second phase will start from March 27 and will continue till April 24.
TCB trucks started selling items at Mouchak, Merul Badda and Madhya Badda. Due to soaring prices of Soybean and its crisis in the market people thronged the TCB trucks to get oil at affordable prices. The lines on Sunday became longer than before, but many people seen going back to homes empty hands as stocks ran out.
Among them, a TCB truck arrived at Merul Badda at 10 am. Hundreds of people were already waiting there. As a result long lines are formed as soon as the truck arrives. Some of them volunteered to make serials. In many places in serial the numbers rise to three hundreds. But the TCB gives only its allocated amount for one day one spot. According to TCB products distributors as per their allocations they can provide to maximum 250 people but the number of people in the lines rise more than three hundreds.
A salesman at an TCB enterprise said he had received 500 liters of oil. That means two and a half hundred people will get two liters per head. There are more than twice as many people there. In this truck cell, the sale of goods to two and a half hundred people is completed within two hours. But even then hundreds of people lined up and waiting for the Soybean oil product.  "TCB normally sell products covering almost 30-40 lakh people, but this year we have started the programme with a target to reach at least one crore people at the grassroots level," TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan said.
Meanwhile the TCB Chairman said in Dhaka city the programme will be conducted by the two city corporations, and about 12.5 lakh families are expected to be benefit.
The products will be sold in every ward areas under two city corporations through dealers and 150 trucks. "A particular family in the capital will get the products two times including the floating people living in the capital," said the TCB top boss.
Apart from this, the country-wide selling programme including all metropolitan cities, districts, upazilas and unions will start from March 15 and it will continue till before March 27.
TCB chief said the selling programme outside the capital will be operated under the supervision of the concerned deputy commissioners (DCs). The distribution of the commodities will be ensured only for the enlisted people at the grassroots level across the country, the TCB official added.
People will get certain amount of 2-kg sugar at the rate of Taka 55 per kg, lentils at Taka 65, soyabean oil at Taka 110, per liter and onion at Taka 30 per kg.


