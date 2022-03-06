17 people died in road accidents every day in Jan, Feb

Some 1,012 people were killed and 1,146 others injured in road mishaps across the country in January-February this year. It means, on an average, roughly 17 people died in road accidents every day in the last two months, according to a report published by the Road Safety Foundation.

During the period, a total of 848 road crashes took place while the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest. Some 1,437 vehicles were responsible for the road accidents that took place during the period.

Among the dead, 143 were women and 130 children.

The report said, in January, 543 people were killed in 431 road accidents while 469 people were killed in 417 accidents in February.

Compared to January, the death toll from road accidents decreased by 4.34 per cent in February.

Some 403 people died in as many as 358 motorcycle crashes in the last two months, which is 42.21 per cent of the total deaths, said the report, released on Saturday.

The highest number of accidents occurred in

Dhaka division with the number of deaths also being the highest.

Of the total, the highest 22.72 per cent of people were killed only in Dhaka division, the report showed.

The lowest number of fatalities was reported in Sylhet division. A total of 24 people were killed in the division.

Of the total, 353 accidents occurred on highways, 295 on regional roads, 143 on rural roads, 46 on urban roads and 11 in others.

Besides, 35 were killed and six others injured in 26 incidents on railway tracks while 37 others died from 12 incidents of waterways within the period.

The Road Safety Foundation prepared the report based on news content of seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.

The foundation identified some causes of the road crashes including unfit vehicles, rash driving, lack of skills, mental and physical sicknessand inadequate benefits for drivers, slow movement of vehicles on the highways, reckless bike ride by youths, improper traffic management system and lack of awareness about traffic laws.







