Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations, claims Ukraine

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

KYIV, Mar 5: Officials in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces, said Saturday they were delaying
an evacuation of the civilian population, accusing Moscow's troops of breaking a ceasefire.
"Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed," city officials said in a statement on social media.
Mariupol, a southern city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, was scheduled to begin the evacuations at 0900 GMT, after Russian forces agreed a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the fighting.
"We ask all Mariupol residents to disperse and head to places where they can shelter. More information about the evacuation will be posted soon," municipal officials wrote.
"At the moment, negotiations are underway with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor," the statement added.
Russia's defence ministry later accused Ukraine nationalists in Mariupol and Volnovakha -- a town of 20,000 people near the rebel centre of Donetsk -- of blocking Ukrainians from leaving towards Russia.
"The same is happening in Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as in a number of other settlements," the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to two other cities in eastern Ukraine at the centre of fighting.
It also said it had respected the ceasefire and accused Ukrainian forces of shoring up defences during the halt in fighting.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zelensky condemns NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities
17 people died in road accidents every day in Jan, Feb
Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations, claims Ukraine
Kremlin says the West is behaving like a bandit
Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin
BD to host int'l confce on edn thru pandemic from Mar 7
13 C-19 deaths in 24 hours


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft