BD to host int'l confce on edn thru pandemic from Mar 7

Bangladesh is going to host a five-day international conference from March 7 comprising representatives of 30 countries working in education and research sectors to share the experiences of the countries to provide educational activities during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 300 representatives of those would attend the hybrid conference in person while around 700 representatives will virtually join from their own places, Dr Dil Afroza Begum, member of the University Grant Commission (UGC) said at a press conference held on Saturday at UGC Auditorium.

Dil Afroza, also Vice Chairperson of Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BDREN), the only research and education network in Bangladesh, also said the interested participants would come together in working groups, committees, plenary sessions, and other meetings to review progress, demonstrate advances in technology and applications, and make plans for the future

activities in the sector.

The conference, titled, Asia Pacific Advanced Network (APAN53), will continue till March 11. But, its inaugural session will be held on March 8 in the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in the University of Dhaka in 'Hybrid' mode where more than 300 participants are expected to be present in-person and more than 700 participants will join virtually.

With the support of the government's A2I Project and Bangladesh Open University, BDREN, a project under the UGC, will organize the event.

She said that six keynote speeches will be delivered in the conference to address the burning issues like outcome based education, smart agriculture, climate change, blended learning, financial technology and digital earth technology.

Besides these keynote speeches, the event will hold around 11 trainings or workshops and 42 workgroup meetings covering tele-medicine, agriculture, disaster mitigation, identity management, open science, IoT and security issues.

BDREN Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Tawrit informed that Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will join the event as chief guest while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury as special guest and Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will join as guest of honour. UGC Chairman, Prof Kazi Shahidullah will preside the inaugural session.

The BDREN Trust urged all researchers, faculty members, students and trainees to get registered to join the sessions which befit them and make the event a grand success.

Open Univesity VC Dr Humayun Akhtar said that the initiative was taken to share the experiences of education and research activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, so that the government can adopt new policies and technologies to face any kind of pandemic in future.











