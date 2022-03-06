Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

13 C-19 deaths in 24 hours

Positivity rate drops to 2.11pc

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 13 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,077. Some 368 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,946,737.
Besides, 4,018 Covid-19
patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,839,998 and overall recovery rate at 94.52 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.11 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.41 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 17,463 samples.
Of the deaths, eight were reported in Dhaka division, two in Barisal, one each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions. Of them, seven were male and the rest female. Among them, one was between 31-40, five were between 51-60 and seven were above 60 years old. However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zelensky condemns NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities
17 people died in road accidents every day in Jan, Feb
Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations, claims Ukraine
Kremlin says the West is behaving like a bandit
Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin
BD to host int'l confce on edn thru pandemic from Mar 7
13 C-19 deaths in 24 hours


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft