Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

28 BD crew reach Romania: FM

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said 28 crew members of Bangladeshi vessel "Banglar Samriddhi" have safely reached Romania from war-torn Ukraine and they will soon return home.
He shared the updates while talking to reporters at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club.
Earlier on Friday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said efforts were underway to bring 28 crew
of Bangladeshi ship "Banglar Samriddhi" to Romania from war-ravaged Ukraine.
Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also said around 600 Bangladeshis are now in Poland.
The crew had been taken to a relatively safe place from the ship that came under attack leaving its third engineer dead on Wednesday.
The ship had also been declared abandoned.
Expressing deep condolences to the near and dear ones of deceased Hadisur Rahman, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said the Russian side "bends every effort" to ensure safe departure of the Bangladeshi ship from the port.
The Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, relying on the objective monitoring data, has repeatedly stated that, during the retreat, the Ukrainian nationalists open indiscriminate fire and deliberately capture hostages, use them as a "human shield", resorting to the well-known terrorists' tactic, said the Embassy.
The BSC ship was positioned in the inner anchorage of Olvia port (Ukraine), when Hadisur was killed due to a missile attack.
"The circumstances of the incident are being established," said the embassy.
For resolving the humanitarian issues arising from the special military operation in Ukraine, including the requests for evacuation of the civilians, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has launched the hotline +7 495 498-34-46, +7 495 498-42-11, +7 495 498-41-09.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zelensky condemns NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities
17 people died in road accidents every day in Jan, Feb
Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations, claims Ukraine
Kremlin says the West is behaving like a bandit
Any countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine party to conflict: Putin
BD to host int'l confce on edn thru pandemic from Mar 7
13 C-19 deaths in 24 hours


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft