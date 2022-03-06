Edible oil vanishes from some city markets



Shop attendants pass an idle time in a well-stocked grocery store in the city for want of customers as the recent unbridled price hike of essential commodities have taken the cash trapped people by surprise. This photo was taken from Kaptan Bazar on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Retail traders have complained against a class of wholesale traders that the wholesalers have created unrest in the edible oil market after the Commerce Minister on Wednesday rejected a proposal by traders to raise the price of soybean oil anew.

Earlier, on February 27, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association, an association of companies marketing edible oil, wrote a letter to the Commerce Ministry proposing to increase the price of soybean oil by another Tk 12 per liter. In their proposal, the new price of 1 liter

bottled soybean oil has been fixed at Tk 180. And the price of 5 liters of soybean oil has been said to be Tk 870. The new proposal also raises the price of soybeans and palm oil.

A retailer has come to the Karwan Bazaar to buy four cartons of soybean oil from a dealer. Dealer Abdul Qayyum told him that he cannot take more than two cartons of oil as he carried one carton of oil in the morning.

Asked why he was doing so, Abdul Qayyum told the Daily Observer, "Demand is high, so no one can buy too much and stockpile it."

City group General Manager Biswajit Kumar Saha said that there is a supply crisis in the market. However, they are supplying a certain amount of oil every day as before. Wholesalers and retailers are stockpiling soybeans ahead of Ramadan. That is why an artificial crisis is being created in the market. There is no problem in the factory.

According to the decision of the Commerce Ministry on last Wednesday soybeans would not be sold in open condition from May 31 and palm oil from December 31. After this period soybean and palm oil should be bottled and sold.

Traders are also angry over the rejection of soybean and palm oil prices. For these two reasons, mill owners have been accused of reducing the supply of soybean oil in the market.

At the same time, they are selling loose soybeans at fixed prices like their own, removing bottled oil. Because, there is no chance to charge extra price than the price mentioned on the bottle.

On the other hand, even if the prices of open soybean and palm oil are fixed, it is not easy to monitor the matter. So for now, wholesalers and retailers are taking advantage of this opportunity.

Bottled soybeans have been sold at Tk 190 to Tk 200 in the capital markets, up from Tk 150 and Tk 160 a month ago.

The price of 5 liter bottled soybean oil is being sold at Tk 830. Soybean oil of the same brand was sold at Tk 790 last week. The price of palm oil is being kept at Tk 155 per liter.

Last week, this edible oil was sold at Tk 140 a liter. The price of palm oil has gone up by Tk 15 per liter in a week. The palm oil that was sold last week at Tk 145 a liter is now selling at Tk 160 this week.

Retailers say supply has fallen in wholesale, wholesalers say supply from factory is not meeting demand, but factory owners are not acknowledging.

Maruf, a retailer in Kawran Bazaar, said the government and companies were not providing the oil they needed.

He said that only those who are buying at a higher price are being given oil.

According to the daily market commodity price report of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of bottled soybean has increased by 4.69 per cent per liter, while that of five-liter bottled soybean has increased by 4.64 per cent. Besides, the price of loose palm oil has gone up by 13.01 per cent per liter. The price per liter at Palm oil has risen by 14.55 per cent. Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said prices of all types of products have been increased on the excuse of rise in the international market. He said that in order to reduce the price of all those products, the duty on imported goods should be reduced.

"We have not stockpiled any oil," said Golam Mawla, president of the Edible Oil Traders Association. The companies have reduced the supply of oil. As a result, the market is volatile. In addition, the international market situation is not in our favour.

AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary, Commerce Ministry, said, "We have information on who is creating unrest in the edible oil market." We are going into action from Sunday. He said where the market is being manipulated and who is involved will be found out. No one will be given a chance to create instability in the market.

Besides this, the market for other products also increased. Fine rice has been sold at Tk 75 per kg in the market which was Tk 65 a month ago. The small lentil pulses were sold at Tk 120, a month ago it was Tk 110 to Tk 115. Potatoes have been sold at Tk 22 to Tk 24 per kg as against Tk 18 a month ago. Local onion is sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 30 to Tk 35. Sugar has been sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 75 to Tk 77.

Besides, beef has been sold at Tk 650 per kg. A month ago it was Tk 600. And broiler chickens have been sold at Tk 160 per kg, with an increase of Tk 10 a month. The middle class and low income people are in dire straits.







