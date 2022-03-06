We have assessment when to vote or not at UN: FM

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday said Bangladesh is a member of the UN, not an employee of the UN. We will assess whether to vote or not in the interest of the country.

He said this regarding Bangladesh's refusal to vote on the Ukraine issue at the United Nations (UN).

The minister was responding to a question after inaugurating an internal road development project worth Tk 9.99 crore at Mina Bazar in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district.

The UN General Assembly convened an emergency session on Wednesday to protest Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. It passed a resolution calling for an end to Russian aggression in support of the majority country. Bangladesh abstained from voting on the proposal.

Asked about this, the Planning Minister said, "Basically, we did not vote in the interest of the country. We are not alone, but also many more countries abstained from voting in the same position with us."

He further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not like war. We have appealed to Russia-Ukraine to go to peace and come to an agreement. Bangladesh will help as much as it can."

Addressing the BNP, the minister said, "Who is BNP to say goodbye? Farewell bell is in the hands of the people of Bangladesh. If they strike farewell bell then we will say goodbye. BNP did not sent us to power, if people do not vote we will leave power. AL cannot be intimidated by threats. The party is not afraid of anyone's threat."











