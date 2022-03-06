Five hurt in BCL-JCD clash

LALMONIRHAT, Mar 5: At least five people were injured in a clash between activists of Bangladesh Chharta League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Hatibandha upazila headquarters of Lalmonirhat district on Saturday.

Witnesses said BNP's upazila unit brought out a procession from the party office in Hatibandha protesting the recent price hike of commodities. At one stage, police obstructed them.

Tension mounted when BCL activists led by BCL upazila unit president Fahim Shahriar Jihan along with some party leaders and activists tried to march towards the BNP office.