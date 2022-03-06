Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man held for molesting college girl

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Police detained a young man from Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday on charge of molesting a college girl publicly.The incident took place on Saturday.
The detainee is Saddam Hossain, 32.
The victim girl, a student of class XI, was walking in front of flower shops in the area at 11am. Suddenly, Saddam grabbed her from behind, said Shahbagh Police Station OC Moudud Hawlader. He was later handed over to Shahbagh police station and the girl filed a case. OC said that Saddam stayed around Suhrawardy Udyan, the High Court Shrine and Shahbagh area but could not say any permanent address.  The girl complained about stalking and sexual assault by Saddam.
She said that she was walking in front of the flower shops at Shahbagh intersection when Saddam grabbed her. Saddam will be produced before the court on Sunday, OC added.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five hurt in BCL-JCD clash
Man held for molesting college girl
Maritime ports asked to stay vigilant
AL turned country into hell: Fakhrul
7-year-old boy found with throat slit in Ctg
Teachers recruitment cancelled in Ctg Univ
AL programmes to mark historic March 7
1 held for helping Rohingyas get BD NIDs


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft