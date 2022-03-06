Man held for molesting college girl

Police detained a young man from Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday on charge of molesting a college girl publicly.The incident took place on Saturday.

The detainee is Saddam Hossain, 32.

The victim girl, a student of class XI, was walking in front of flower shops in the area at 11am. Suddenly, Saddam grabbed her from behind, said Shahbagh Police Station OC Moudud Hawlader. He was later handed over to Shahbagh police station and the girl filed a case. OC said that Saddam stayed around Suhrawardy Udyan, the High Court Shrine and Shahbagh area but could not say any permanent address. The girl complained about stalking and sexual assault by Saddam.

She said that she was walking in front of the flower shops at Shahbagh intersection when Saddam grabbed her. Saddam will be produced before the court on Sunday, OC added.









