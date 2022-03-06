Maritime ports asked to stay vigilant

With a depression over the southwest Bay and adjoining areas intensifying, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to stay vigilant.

In fact, the depression over the southwest Bay and adjoining areas moved north- northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression and lay centred over the same area at 6am on Saturday.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution. UNB





