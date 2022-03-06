Video
AL turned country into hell: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Those involved in the disappearance and murder in the country should immediately stand on the dock before people of the country and the international community."
He made the remark at a discussion meeting titled "Providing Financial Assistance to the affected Families of Awami Terrorists and Bakshal Police-RAB in the Democratic Movement" organised by the Nationalist Help Cell at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.
Fakhrul said, "Every responsiblepersonfor the horrible situation in the country will be identified and brought to justice."
Fakhrul said "When there is no democracy in the country, the people are deprivedof their rights. Taking that opportunity, the evil forces conduct disappearances and murders in the country."
"We are talking about their plight of the people but these words do not reach the ears of the ruling party. They are making obscene remarks against the disappeared people. All those who have created this situation will be brought to justice,"the BNP leader added.
"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been unjustly detained," said Fakhruland added, "The Awami League knows very well that, if Khaleda Zia can comeout from jail, they cannot stay in power illegally." Mentioning that Awami League has turned the country into a hell. Fakhrul said, "It has created a horrible situation in the country by giving false assurances to the people. We have to work with the people to get them out of this situation."


