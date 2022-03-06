7-year-old boy found with throat slit in Ctg

Police have recovered the body of a seven-year-old madrasa student with his throat slit from Charandwip of Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila.

The victim, identified as Md Mashfi, was a resident of Charandwip and a student of a local madrasa. His body was recovered at 9:30 am on Saturday. Boalkhali Police Station chief Abdul Karim said police recovered Mashfi's body from the second floor of the madrasa. The law enforcers detained three people and took them to the police station for interrogation, Abdul Karim said.




















