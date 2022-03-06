Teachers recruitment cancelled in Ctg Univ

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 5: Chittagong university administration has cancelled the appointment of teachers in the Persian Language and Literature department of Chittagong University (CU) after various discussions and criticisms.

The appointment board of the Persian Department cancelled at the 537th meeting of the university's syndicate over allegations of leaking audio and irregularities in financial transactions.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter made the remarks at a press conference held at the conference room of the Institute of Fine Arts on Saturday. Registrar (Acting) SM Monirul Hasan read out the written statement.

In response to a question, the Vice-Chancellor said, "The administration has seen three audios of financial transactions in the recruitment of teachers in the Persian Language and Literature Department." In the meantime, we have removed Robin (Vice-Chancellor's PS) and transferred him to the former workplace examination controller's office. Police are investigating the matter. The administration will not give exemption to any criminal, he added.

Dr Shirin Akhtar said, "In the interest of transparency, impartiality and honesty of today's syndicate, the decision of the recruitment board has been completely overturned as soon as the allegations were raised." The university has also formed a four-member investigation committee to probe the incident. According to the report, the main culprits will be identified and exemplary punishment will be given, she added.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Benu Kumar Dey, Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, Assistant Proctors were also present on the press conference.







