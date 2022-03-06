AL programmes to mark historic March 7

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7, a red-letter day in the country's history, on Monday in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city, directed the freedom-loving Bengalis for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupational forces.

Marking the day, the ruling AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices at 6am and later, place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 8am, said a press release signed by the party's office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Saturday.

A discussion will be arranged at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am on the day.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion on a virtual platform.




























