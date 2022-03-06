1 held for helping Rohingyas get BD NIDs

Members of Counter Terrorism (CT) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested a former temporary data entry operator of Election Commission (EC) Md Bayan Uddin, 28, on charges of helping Rohingya refugees obtain Bangladeshi National Identity (NID) cards.

Bayan Uddin was arrested from Matarbari area of Cox's Bazar district on Friday. After produced him in the Chattogram court on Saturday, the court granted him a two-day remand.

Inspector Sanjoy Sinha of CT unit said to the media that another accused Joynal Abedin made a confessional statement mentioned the name of Bayan Uddin. With the latest arrest, 18 persons were held so far in the NID forgery case filed with Kotwali Police Station since 2019.

Bayan Uddin used to make Rohingya NID at Joynal's house in Chattogram through Rohingya brokers Najibullah and Absarullah.

Sources at CT said Chattogram EC former office assistant Joynal told the investigators that Bayan Uddin used to work as data entry operator for Rohingyas and helped them to get Bangladeshi NID cards in exchange for a certain amount of money.

Bayan joined the EC voter list update programme through Joynal in 2016 on a temporary basis as a data entry operator.

He was working in Chattogram City Corporation's Pahartali, Panchlaish, Raozan, and Satkania upazila EC office.














