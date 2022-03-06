IPCC report urges firm eleventh-hour action

A rise in weather and climate extremes has led to irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt according to a new report on climate change. The speed of global warming is exceeding efforts to protect billions of people as unavoidable climate risks become more severe.

About half of the world's population are highly vulnerable to climate change and the need for climate resilience is "more urgent than previously assessed," said the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the international body for assessing the science related to climate change.

"This report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change," said United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, calling the 3,500-page document "an atlas of human suffering" and an indictment of a "criminal" "abdication of leadership."

The working group 11 report was put together by 270 scientists from 67 countries.

This is the second part of its sixth assessment with two additional reports due later this year. The first was published inAugust last year.

The latest research assesses the vulnerability of socio economic and natural systems to climate change, negative and positive consequences of climate change and options for adapting to it.

The report marks "a turning point in the light against climate change", said Conversation Interna-tional's chief executive, M.Sanjayan. "It forces us to reckon with a stark reality. The crisis is here and it is all around us. This is the true cost of continued inaction, an irreversible flood of human misery."

Scores of climate hazards are likely to happen at the same time brining climatic and non-climatic risks head-to-head. Small islands will be the worst affected.

"Climatechange impacts and risks are becoming increasingly complex and more difficult to manage," the report cautioned. Short-term threats need better management, it added.

Reduced crop yields, social and cultural disruption as well as physical and mental stress are just some of the impacts caused by a warming planet.

The report describes how, if greenhouse gas emissions remain high, all Asian regions studied by the report- Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam- will be impacted by physical climate risks, including dangerously high heat and humidity levels, sea level rise and flooding.

Vector-borne and water borne disease are increasing in Asia due to a rise in hazards such as heat waves, flooding, droughts and air pollutants. Heavy rainfall and typhoon risks were identified as being significant, particularly for the East -Asian economics like Japan and South Korea.













