Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:10 AM
Govt looking into plight of stranded students in Ukraine: Momen

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that the government has 'not received reports of any hostage situation regarding any [Bangladeshi] student' amid war in Ukraine. He said the government is scrutinising their statements to know the facts and their position.
However, he said 28 crew members of Bangladeshi vessel 'MV Banglar Samriddhi' have safely reached Romania from war-torn Ukraine and they will soon return home.
"However, we are looking into the issue very seriously and will request the Ukrainian government for arranging special measure to take the students out of Kharkiv and neighbouring areas," the Foreign Minister said in connection with the video posted by five Bangladeshis addressing a rally at National Press Club.  
He shared the updates while talking to journalists.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh wants peace and stability in the world. He said Bangladesh wants to see that the issue is resolved peacefully through discussion.
On Friday, he said five Bangladeshi students posted a video in the social media where they claimed that they were taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, which use them as human shield and request all to rescue them.
"We are stranded in the camp along with 120 other people-- including women and children from different nations, Although the detention centre had all kinds of facilities before, since the conflict intensified,  the facilities started becoming scarce. They are currently enduring lack of adequate food, water, electricity and all other necessities," Riyad Malik, a student said from Zhuravychi, a border city in Ukraine, 130km away from the border shared by Ukraine and Belarus.
"According to the latest information, these students are actually taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as human shield and in every possible way prevent them from leaving for Russia. Responsibility, in this case, lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities," a Kremlin statement said two days back.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi - where the Russian President revealed that Ukrainian forces are using Indian students as human shields to gain leverage in the ongoing conflict with the Russian troops.
Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi student claimed that the camp is operated under European Union.
Riyad Malik claimed he contacted the Bangladesh mission in Poland with the hope of getting rescued. However, they listened to his plea and replied "alright". But, he complained, they are yet to receive any updates regarding any rescue attempts being taken by the embassy.
"The Bangladesh government needs to intervene in order to rescue us from here. If the government speaks with the Russian authorities, then they will be able to rescue us in the same way the stranded sailors have been rescued," Malik said.









