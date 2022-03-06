Video
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:10 AM
Three-day BTM tourism fair starts in Siliguri

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

A three-day Bengal Travel Mart (BTM) is North-East's biggest Travel and Tourism Fair, startedon Saturday in Siliguri, West Bengal. BTM brings together business enthusiast with their tourism products and services from across the region to promote the overall tourism prosperity in this beautiful region.
The BTM organised by EHTTOA (Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators Association) after a two year breakdue to the pandemic. The organisers mentioned that the tourism industry has faced the worse situation during the prolonged lockdown for the pandemic and that the stakeholders without any doubt will benefit from the BTM 2022 fair.
Gautam Deb, Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation was present as a chief guest andEHTTOA general secretary Sandipan Ghoshwas spoke welcome speech in the meeting.
The 6th Edition of BTM 2022 is being held from 5th to 7th March, at Mayfair Resort, Siliguri. The Siliguri Journal is a Digital Media Partner of BTM 2022.
The organisers shared that the sole goal of BTM 2022 is to establish Siliguri as a platform for the inbound domestic market for the Eastern Himalayas. The market available at Siliguri comprises the host city along with the Seven Sisters.
Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, West Bengal Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Odisha Tourism, Nepal Tourism Board and Pokhara Tourism Council will also be present at the mart besides more than 80 other stalls and exhibitors.


