Elephant kills tobacco worker in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, Mar 5: A tobacco worker was killed in an elephant attack in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 30, son of Magat Munshi of Kosaiteri Village in Pirgachha Upazila of Rangpur District. He lived in Ruposhipara Union of Lama Upazila in the district for work purpose.

Local sources said, some carpenters have been doing illegal business in Panisyajhiri area in Ruposhipara Union for long. They have been using elephants to carry trees after cutting those illegally.

However, the carpenters unchained the elephants at around 4pm.

At that time, the elephants attacked a farm house in the area, which left Anisur Rahman killed on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.