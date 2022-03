Students formed a human chain at Kumri in Maoha Union on Saturday, demanding justice



Students in Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh formed a human chain at Kumri in Maoha Union on Saturday, demanding justice for the killing of schoolgirl Nakiba Akhter. Nakiba Akhter, 9, a fourth grader at Kumri Government Primary School, was killed after being hit by an easy-bike on Thursday. The human chain also demands exemplary punishment for easy-bike driver Tara Mia. photo: observer