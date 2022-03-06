Three murdered in three dists

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Naogaon and Bandarban, in four days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: An expatriate was hacked to death by his rivals in Pekua Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Oli Ahmed, 45, son of Sheikh Ahmed of Jarulbunia Segunbagicha Village under Sheelkhali Union in the upazila. He was a Saudi Arabia expatriate.

Police and local sources said Oli Ahmed came to his village home from Saudi Arabia a couple of years back. He was about to go to Saudi Arabia this month.

However, Oli Ahmed had been at loggerheads with one Abdul Majid, son of Badsha Mia of the area, over land for long.

As a sequel to it, Abdul Majid along with five to six others attacked on Oli Ahmed in Jarulbunia Dhalarmukh area at around 9am, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the expatriate critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Oli dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Pekua Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sabur, 50, a resident of Joysara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a clash took place in between two groups in Jayasara Village at around 5pm on Thursday over a long-running dispute over land. Twelve people from both sides were injured at that time.

The injured were admitted to Atrai Upazila Health Complex.

Among the injured, Abdus Samad, Abdus Sabur and Badhan were referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as their condition got deteriorated.

Later, Abdus Sabur succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested three people on the basis of the allegations.

The arrested persons are Mozammel Huque, Jinnatun Mini and Majeda Bibi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

BANDARBAN: An ethnic woman was killed after rape in Rowangchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Chuirangma Marma, 45, a resident of Ward No. 8 Alechu Para under Noyapatang Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Chuirangma went to collect turmeric from a field in the area in the morning.

A group of miscreants took her to a nearby bush forcibly, and raped her there.

They, later, slaughtered the woman and left the body at the bush.

As she did not return to the house, the family members conducted a search operation, and found her body in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the throat-slit body of Chuirangma and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rowangchhari PS OC Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the crime and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection.





