Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more die, 23 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 5: Two more people died of and 23 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while another had been suffering from post-Covid-19 complexities.
Some 16 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 23 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,018 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 33.
Of the 23 new infected cases, eight were detected in Pabna, followed by five in Natore, four in Bogura and Sirajganj each, and one in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,14,541 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 44 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elephant kills tobacco worker in Bandarban
Students formed a human chain at Kumri in Maoha Union on Saturday, demanding justice
Three murdered in three dists
Covid-19: Two more die, 23 more infected in Rajshahi
Eight people found dead in five districts
Govt urged to protect indigenous languages
Man gets life term in drug case in Barishal
Sadullapur farmers fetch benefit from jute seed farming


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft