Covid-19: Two more die, 23 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 5: Two more people died of and 23 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while another had been suffering from post-Covid-19 complexities.

Some 16 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,018 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 33.

Of the 23 new infected cases, eight were detected in Pabna, followed by five in Natore, four in Bogura and Sirajganj each, and one in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,14,541 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 44 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.









