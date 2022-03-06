Eight people found dead in five districts

Eight people including four women and a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Natore and Narayanganj, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A police officer was found dead next to his bike on a busy road in Godagari Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nur Islam, 40, hailed from Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore District. He was a sub-inspector (SI) posted at Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station (PS).

Police sources said locals spotted his body lying on the Godagari-Amanura Road in Bhutpukur area in the upazila at around 12: 30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have killed in a road accident as his bike was found lying next to him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari PS Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be knwon after getting autopsy report.

COX'S BAZAR: Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in Pekua and Ukhiya upazilas of the district in five days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from Sheelkhali Union in Pekua Upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rifat, 17, son of Sikandar Ali, a resident of Bharuakhali Village under Sheelkhali Union in the upazila.

Sheelkhali Union Parishad (UP) Member Yunus said Rifat slept with his father at home on Thursday night.

The family members saw the body of Rifat hanging from a tree nearby the house on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.

Pekua PS OC Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, two women including a pregnant one were found dead in separate incidents in Upazila of the district in three days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a female NGO activist from her rented house in Palangkhali Union of the upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 23, daughter of Alal Uddin of Bharuakhali Ghoradhap area in Jamalpur District. She was the wife of Billal Hossain, hailed from Jordighi Purbapara Pulmalijala area in Garail of Tangail. The couple lived in a rented house owned by Hafez Nurul Islam in Thaingkhali Jamtali area under Palangkhali Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Fatema worked at Unchiprang Rohingya Camp MSF Hospital in Teknaf Upazila.

However, Billal found his wife hanging from the ceiling of a room in the rented house at night after returning home from work.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers detained the deceased's husband for questioning in this connection.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a newlywed young woman from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter Munni, 17, wife of Mohammad Arafat, a resident of Rotnapalang area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Asiur Rahman of Ward No. 3 Bhalukia Purba Kul Village under Ratnapalang Union.

Police and local sources said Sumaiya got married with Arafat, son of Nurul Kabir of Thimchhari Village, eleven days back.

However, neighbours found the strangled body of Sumaiya in the house on Monday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's family members alleged that Sumaiya might have been killed by the members of her in-laws' family.

Local UP Member Kamal Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A young woman and a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in Wazirpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a young housewife from her father-in-law's house in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nupur Begum, 18, wife of Milon Hawlader, a resident of Madarshi Village under Shikarpur Union in upazila. She was the daughter of Nazrul Islam of Pashchim Ashokathi Village in Gournadi Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Nupur Begum got married with Milon Hawlader, son of Saheb Ali of Madarshi, about one-and-a-half-year back.

Members of her in-laws' family had been torturing Nupur for dowry since the marriage, alleged the deceased's uncle Iqbal Hossain.

However, the body of Nupur was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house on Friday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that members of her in-laws' family killed Nupur and hanged the body from the ceiling to cover up the incident as suicide.

Meanwhile, Nupur's in-laws claimed that she might have committed suicide out of huff with her husband following a family feud.

However, the law enforcers arrested Milon Hawlader and her parents for questioning in this connection.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, the body of a newborn child was recovered from the drain of Barishal SBMCH in the city on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kotwali Model PS OC Azimul Karim said locals spotted the body of a newborn child at a drain of the SBMCH at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts including the head.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A student of Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET) has been found dead in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Saleq Akash, 24, son of Abdus Salam of Chak Goash Mosque area in the upazila. He was a honours final year student at Department of English in BAUET.

Police and local sources said Akash was alone at home as his father went to office and mother to his maternal grandparents' house on the day.

Abdus Salam returned home at around 1:30pm. He called Akash several times to open the gate, but did not get any response from him.

At that time, he saw the body of Akash hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Seeing this, he broke the door with the help of the neighbours, and rushed Akash to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex after rescuing, where the on-duty doctor declared the BAUET student dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4:30pm and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Akash might have committed suicide by hanging himself over his love affairs or family dispute.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a pregnant woman from a house in Shantinagar in Fatullah of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 35, a mother of four children and wife of Sohel Ahmed of the area.

Fatullah Model PS OC Rakibuzzaman said Sohel along with his family lived in a house in Shantinagar area.

The couple used to lock into altercations over family feuds.

For the last one and a half months, Sohel used to live in different places following a quarrel with his wife.

On Monday night, Sohel came to their house.

According to the four sons of the deceased, they Sohel came to the house at night and they found the body of their mother with her throat slit the following morning. They did not know how it happened as they were all asleep in another room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.










