Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:09 AM
Santanl  Cultural Programme Held At Ghoraghat

Govt urged to protect indigenous languages

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

Santal girls performing their traditional dance in Ghoraghat Upazila on Saturday. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Mar 5: A cultural programme of Santal community people was held on the ground of Kalupara under Ghoraghat Upazila in the district on Saturday with a view to protecting their language and culture.   
Abalamban, a voluntary organization that works for overall development of the indigenous people, arranged the function under UNDP-Human Rights Programme in cooperation with Switzerland and Sweden embassies.
Apart from it, a discussion meeting was also held there with indigenous
leader Matthias Mardi in the chair.
General Secretary of Gaibandha Bar Association and convener of Adibashi Bangali Sanghati Parishad Advocate  Sirajul Islam Babu, executive director of Abalamban Probir Chakrabartee, President of Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee Philimon Baske, Convener of Samazik Sangram Parishad Zahangir Kabir Tonu and indigenous  leader Pricila Murmu addressed the function, among others.
The speakers, in their speech, said, the indigenous people of the plain land are on the verge of extinction. "Not only the indigenous people are becoming extinct, but also their culture is becoming extinct.
They are the smallest and poorest community in Bangladesh, and most of them are landless, and they have no lands in their possession, the speakers also said.
In this context, they demanded of the government to take steps to protect the language and culture of the indigenous people side by side with providing text books inscribed with indigenous language to the children.  
Later, over 100 Santal men and women coming from different parts of the upazila took part in a competition wearing their traditional dress in various groups.  The prizes were distributed to the winners and the runners-up.


