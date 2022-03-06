Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

London Ukraine demo demands 'Stop Putin, stop the war'

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

LONDON, Mar 5: Hundreds of people protested in London on Saturday demanding an end to Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine, praying for peace amid a host of blue and yellow national flags.
The large crowd gathered on the central Trafalgar Square, singing the national anthem while draped in Ukrainian flags and calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "terrorist".
"When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you ladies and gents," read a giant banner.
"I'm Ukrainian and I still have some family and friends in Ukraine," said Olena Marcyniuk, 36, at the protest with her children aged 14 months and nine years.
"We need to keep on reminding everyone, we need to stay united to support our country," she told AFP, with a Ukrainian flag around her waist and on her pram.
"Maybe somehow (we can) get through to Russia as well that the world is for Ukraine and that it needs to start acting to stop the war."
She said much of her family had fled but that her uncle stayed in Kyiv to "fight for the city".
Papal nuncio to Great Britain Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti led a prayer, saying "Today we are all Ukrainians."
"Stop Putin, stop the war," read a placard.
"My mother and my step-dad and all my friends are in (eastern Ukrainian city) Sumy where they've been bombed, shelled for the last two days," said Natalya Courtney, 41.
"At this moment I'm actually waiting for my mother to reply to me to find out if she's okay," said the school finance manager.
"It's just important for me that we win this war and get our freedom back... it's just horrific," she said as rain began to fall.
"We're doing all we can to help with sending money, collecting parcels, collecting medical aid for soldiers, so whatever we can, but it's just really, really stressful, very upsetting."
She called for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something the West has refused to do for fear of escalating the conflict.
"Just help us help us to win the war on the ground because it's the shelling of innocent civilians, children, women, elderly people... It's just a massacre."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan to urge Putin to 'end war immediately'
Public broadcaster suspends reporting from Russia
Modi slams opposition for politicising Ukraine crisis
Mamata's flight faces mid-air turbulence, report sought
Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues
London Ukraine demo demands 'Stop Putin, stop the war'
Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship
I8,000 Indian nationals have returned from war torn Ukraine


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft