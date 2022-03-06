Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

BANGKOK, Mar 5: Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration, it said Saturday.
Ousted lawmakers formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup.
The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta.
Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa -- who goes by one name -- minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.
The group had "violated the existing laws of the State and... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar," according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.
Writer Ei Pencilo and prominent activists Min Ko Naing and Ei Thinzar Maung had also had their citizenship revoked, it said.
"Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted," the notice from the military added.
The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognised by any foreign government with many of its members in hiding or exile.
Suu Kyi -- nominated as its head -- has been detained since the coup and faces a barrage of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan to urge Putin to 'end war immediately'
Public broadcaster suspends reporting from Russia
Modi slams opposition for politicising Ukraine crisis
Mamata's flight faces mid-air turbulence, report sought
Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues
London Ukraine demo demands 'Stop Putin, stop the war'
Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship
I8,000 Indian nationals have returned from war torn Ukraine


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft