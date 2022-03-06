85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs

RAJSHAHI, Mar 5: At least 85 percent people have received the first dose vaccines of Covid-19 in the city so far.

The targeted people of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) were inoculated with first dose against the deadly virus said Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum.

She said a total of 10.11 lakh jabs were administered in the 96.72 square-kilometer area of the city as first, second and booster doses.

She said most of the people have been brought under the vaccination, adding many of them received the second and booster doses of vaccines.

Basically, the below 12 years children remained beyond the inoculation at present.

On February 28, the closing day of the three-day mass-vaccination campaign, 1,772 people were given the first dose of vaccines in the city.

Apart from this, 29,300 people were inoculated on February 26, while 3,100 others on the following day.

"Our vaccination target has been attained," said Dr Begum, adding that a campaign for the first dose vaccination was completed at present.

Now, the people who are remaining beyond the second and booster doses will be vaccinated in phases, she added.

Besides, second dose vaccination at the school level is also continuing, Dr Begum said. -BSS







