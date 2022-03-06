Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

RAJSHAHI, Mar 5: At least 85 percent people have received the first dose vaccines of Covid-19 in the city so far.
The targeted people of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) were inoculated with first dose against the deadly virus said Chief Health Officer Dr Anjuman Ara Begum.
She said a total of 10.11 lakh jabs were administered in the 96.72 square-kilometer area of the city as first, second and booster doses.
She said most of the people have been brought under the vaccination, adding many of them received the second and booster doses of vaccines.
Basically, the below 12 years children remained beyond the inoculation at present.
On February 28, the closing day of the three-day mass-vaccination campaign, 1,772 people were given the first dose of vaccines in the city.
Apart from this, 29,300 people were inoculated on February 26, while 3,100 others on the following day.
"Our vaccination target has been attained," said Dr Begum, adding that a campaign for the first dose vaccination was completed at present.
Now, the people who are remaining beyond the second and booster doses will be vaccinated in phases, she added.
Besides, second dose vaccination at the school level is also continuing, Dr Begum said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Acting President of Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League speaks at a meeting of writers at Amar Ekushey Book Fair
85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs
RUET arranges training workshop for 66 teachers
Abandoned rocket 'hits the Moon': Scientists
CUET VC speaks at an orientation programme
Food Ministry, FAO hold webinar on CIP3
Pledge to protect rights no empty word: CEC
3rd founding anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University


Latest News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
Fire breaks out at Narayanganj garment factory
Ex-Finance Minister Muhith hospitalized
Bangladesh abstains to vote in UN for strategic reason: Hasan
28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi reach Romania
Putin warns against Ukraine no-fly zone
Brand Bangladesh in a new way, FBCCI president urges entrepreneurs
Juba League vows to thwart BNP-Jamaat conspiracies
Heroin worth Rs 6cr extracted from African woman's body in India
Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque
Most Read News
Russia resumes offensive actions after Ukraine's Mariupol ceasefire
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
Bangladesh sees 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.11pc positivity rate
Zelensky criticizes NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
Putin signs law introducing jail terms for 'fake news' on army
More than 66,000 Ukrainians return from abroad to fight
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine warns Russia not to abuse ceasefire
US Senate to meet Zelensky on Zoom
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft