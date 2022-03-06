Video
Sunday, 6 March, 2022
Aus down WC holders England Women's WC

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

HAMILTON, MAR 5: Australia underscored their status as the team to beat in the Women's World Cup when a Rachael Haynes century set up a 12-run win over defending champions England in Hamilton on Saturday.
South Africa also made a winning start to the tournament with a comfortable 32-run victory over Bangladesh in Dunedin.
Haynes and Meg Lanning put on 196 for the second wicket as Australia reached an imposing 310 for three off their 50 overs.
Nat Sciver, with an unbeaten 109 from only 85 deliveries, kept England in with a chance but a target of 36 off the final three overs proved too much.
Haynes said it was difficult to score early in the innings and she was not expecting Australia to reach 300.
"Initially we were thinking 260-270 might be OK, but once we got going we thought let's just try and go as big as we can and to get over than 300 mark was quite important," she said.
England captain Heather Knight took positives from the narrow loss, seeing it as a step up from the recent Ashes series.
"For us as a batting unit that's a real confidence booster," she said.
"It's not the end of the world. We lost the first game of the 2017 World Cup."    -AFP


