Sunday, 6 March, 2022, 6:07 AM
TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Ten-man Mohammedan lose to Bashundhara

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara booters celebrating a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday in Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka.

The traditional black and white outfits Mohammedan Sporting Club lost a 0-2 match to strong opponent Bashundhara Kings in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka.
Former booter of Uttar Baridhara Club Suman Reza shined in the last league netting a total of 10 goals. But in Bashundhara's jersey, he had to wait until the seventh round to open the score sheet this season.
In addition to Suman's goal, Brazilian Robson Robinho Azevedo da Silva netted one for the winners.
The match on Saturday was clearly dominated by the Bashundhara boys. The defending champions went ahead in the 12th minute of the match. Mohammad Ibrahim provided the ball to Mahdi Hasan with a cutback and Mahdi pushed the ball to Suman and the striker placed the ball home.
Only seven minutes later, Bashundhara doubled the lead with Robson hitting the far post dodging two defenders in the box.
The black and white outfits became a 10-man team in the second minute of the second half. Mohammedan defender Anik Hossain hit a grounded Robson and caused a quarrel following which, Anik was shown a direct red card and yellow cards to three others.
Still, the Bashundhara boys failed to excel in their home venue against the 10-booter Mohammedan. Winning the match, Bashundhara had 18 points and topped the point table. Mohammedan, on the other hand, was in sixth place with nine points.










