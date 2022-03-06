Video
Pakistan in driving seat in first Test against Aus

Published : Sunday, 6 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

RAWALPINDI, MAR 5: Veteran batsman Azhar Ali and opener Imam-ul-Haq scored big hundreds to help Pakistan dominate Australia Saturday on the second day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.
Azhar knocked 185 and Haq a career-best 157 to guide Pakistan to 476-4 against a hapless Australian attack on a placid and unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.
Skipper Babar Azam declared an hour before the close in the hope of an early wicket, but Australia ended the day on five without loss after bad light stopped play with 15 overs remaining.
Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja scored five, while David Warner was yet to get off the mark.
Australia will need another 272 runs to avoid the follow-on against Pakistan's wily spinners, who are used to the pitch conditions.
Azhar was delighted at scoring a hundred against the visitors.    -AFP


